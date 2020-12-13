More than one in seven new passenger cars sold was rechargeable.

Despite the overall car market in France going down by 27%, the plug-in car sales continue their surge, expanding three-times year-over-year for the third consecutive month.

The total number of plug-in car registrations was 19,693 (up 220% year-over-year) and the passenger plug-in segment has reached a new all-time level of 14.9%!

  • Passenger BEVs: 9,601 (up 200%)
  • Passenger PHEVs: 9,144 (up 291%)
  • Light commercial BEVs: 948 (up 57%)
  • Total plug-ins: 19,693 (up 220%)

Plug-in car sales in France – November 2020

Sales year-to-date:

  • Passenger BEVs: 90,210 (up 138%)
  • Passenger PHEVs: 59,825 (up 271%)
  • Light commercial BEVs: 7,445 (up 2%)
  • Total plug-ins: 157,480 (up 156%)
*some data on the charts are estimated

Models

The Renault ZOE, basically as always, was the best selling EV with quite a substantial 2,944 new registrations, followed by Peugeot e-208 with a high, but significantly lower result of 1,258.

A surprising thing was that among BEVs, the Volkswagen e-up! (520) managed to exceed the Tesla Model 3 (501) and Volkswagen ID.3 (497).

Detailed numbers of plug-in car registrations were provided by L’Avere-France:

Source: L’Avere-France