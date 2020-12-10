A recent report on Drive Tesla Canada shares what's known so far about Tesla's upcoming revamped lease program. Reportedly, current Tesla lease-holders received an email from the automaker about its "New Leasing Experience."

The new experience will launch early next year and provide a brand-new setup to lease-holders' online Tesla accounts. At first glance, it seems it will simply be redesigned and more user-friendly, with a longer list of options for lessees, but there's more.

The email spells out changes to the Tesla leasing portal to make current lessees aware. It highlights information about viewing your invoices, checking your balance, managing your payments and bank account details, etc. It seems this will function much like many other loan and leasing interfaces.

What's arguably more interesting here is that it looks like Tesla may move created some wiggle room to eventually allow Model 3 and Model Y lessees to buy their cars at the end of the term. In the past, it was made very clear that if you leased a Model 3 or Model Y, you must return it when the lease expires.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company plans to repurpose lease returns as a fleet of robotaxis. However, the email was sent to all current lessees, including Model 3 and Model Y owners, and it clearly lists "Purchasing your car" under "New Management Options."

According to Drive Tesla Canada, the "Purchase you Tesla" section of the leasing page now says “Model 3 and Y are not eligible at this time,” but that information wasn't in the email. Perhaps Tesla is leaving it open in case it decides to loosen up restrictions related to buying a Model 3 or Model Y leased car at the end of the leasing term. Either way, it's neat to see the "New Leasing Experience" update.