Motiv Power Systems introduces a new, fifth generation of the EPIC chassis for medium-duty electric vehicles, based on the F-59 and E-450 chassis.

According to the company, the total number of components in the electric powertrain has been reduced by 30%. From the user's perspective, a positive is improved range, acceleration and top speed, although the press release does not provide any details.

Just like before, the EPIC chassis is equipped with batteries from BMW, and they come with a 5-year, 75,000-mile warranty.

"The fifth-generation EPIC chassis incorporate BMW’s commercially-proven, high-performance batteries in a new robust architecture and includes Motiv’s latest release of its AdaptEV software." "Motiv’s AdaptEV software offers fleets new features such as hill hold driver assist, two-hour high-speed charging using direct current fast charging (DCFC), telematics, and vehicle to grid (V2G) support capability. Software upgrades are available to fleets via seamless over the air updates."

According to Motiv Power Systems, the company is scaling its manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand.

Motiv Power Systems (founded in 2009), has over 100 vehicles on the road and more than one million miles logged.