The upcoming GMC Hummer EV will be built around a platform called the BT1 and while that may sound similar to the T1 architecture used to underpin the Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and basically all of GM’s larger SUVs, apparently it’s completely different. So the electric Hummer won’t just look radically different to any other GM offering, but it will also be mechanically unique.

This information was obtained by Muscle Cars & Trucks, by asking GM Vehicle Performance Engineer, Todd Hubbard, who confirmed that there is no parts sharing that he’s aware of between the BT1 and the T1 platforms, or between the Hummer EV and other similar models in the GM roster - this is a bit of a surprise, given that GM is renowned for its propensity to share as many parts, platforms and technologies among its models as it can.

Sure, you can expect some buttons and switchgear to be carried over and be shared with other models, but it seems most of the major bits will be unique to the Hummer. And don’t think it’s going to change too much from the prototype that GM showed during the official presentation - apparently, that’s 98 percent representative of the finished product.

This is at odds with Ford’s strategy to build its F-150 EV. Unlike GM, Ford will rely on the exact same platform as the ICE versions to underpin the electric F-150; in designing a bespoke electric platform, GM is allowing itself to start fresh and make the most of all the newfound space - just think about the Bollinger products and how you can slide your body from the passenger compartment into the front trunk exactly where the ICE and transmission would have been.

And since GM is actually investing in a bespoke EV platform for its larger trucks and SUVs, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine that it plans to use it for other vehicles as well. It recently announced it is working on an all-electric Silverado-like truck (as well as an Equinox-sized SUV), and it would make sense for that vehicle to be based on this BT1 platform; even if it isn’t, the Silverado BEV will be powered by the same Ultium batteries that you’ll find in the GMC Hummer EV.