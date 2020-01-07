This tug-of-war video pits a Tesla Model 3 RWD up against the mighty Chevrolet Silverado Duramax pickup truck. The Model 3 faces a far lighter turbocharged Can-Am Maverick X3 too. The Tesla should be no match for the big truck, but the Can-Am matchup seems interesting to us.

The turbocharged Can-Am Maverick X3 puts out a minimum of 120 HP (but it can be optioned up to 195 HP). Its weight appears to be 1,470 pounds or so. This is far lighter than the Model 3 at 3,627 pounds.

Meanwhile, the big Chevy Silverado Duramax likely outputs about 445 HP and over 900 pound-feet of torque and weighs in at well over 7,000 pounds.

We won't spoil the results though, so you'll have to check out the video to see how these tug-of-war battles play out.

There's been no shortage of new tug-of-war videos ever since the Tesla Cybertruck beat the Ford F-150 pickup truck in a tug-of-war challenge that was first shown at the Cybertruck's debut. It seems that face-off brought new life to this pulling competition. Check out some of the most popular ones below:

We should note that tug-of-war challenges don't prove much and that towing ability is not connected to these tug-offs. It's just a fun, very non-scientific way to see if one vehicle can move another.

