Freightliner (part of Daimler Trucks North America) is busy developing its all-electric heavy-duty eCascadia semi truck and here we can see a sample of the test program.

The company is conducting more than 500 test maneuvers at the track to make sure that everything, including braking and stability control, works as it should in all weather and road conditions.

According to the promotional video, the results from the tests are better than expected, but without any numbers or a comparison to a conventional model, it's difficult to judge.

Since the production of the eCascadia should start in mid-2022, a small fleet of early prototypes is used in pilot programs with various customers to test the vehicles in the real world.

The feedback from the drivers is positive. The trucks have strong and smooth acceleration.

The second model is the medium-duty eM2, scheduled for late 2022.

Gallery: Freightliner eCascadia

35 Photos

Freightliner eCascadia (Class 8 tractor) specs:

up to 250 miles (400 km) of range

of range 550 kWh usable battery capacity (475 kWh according to one of the videos)

usable battery capacity (475 kWh according to one of the videos) up to 730 peak horsepower (525 hp according to one of the videos)

ability to charge up to 80 percent (providing a range of 200 miles) in about 90 minutes

80,000 lb. gross combined weight rating (GCWR)

designed for local and regional distribution and drayage

Gallery: Freightliner eM2

6 Photos

Freightliner eM2 (Class 6) specs: