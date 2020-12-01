The global sales of plug-in electric cars are accelerating. In October, over 341,500 plug-ins were sold, which is 127% more than a year ago.

According to EV Sales Blog, it's the highest growth rate since over eight years ago and the second-best monthly result ever (just 3,000 below September).

The plug-in car market share was 4.9% (same as in September), which means that one in 20 new cars are already rechargeable.

More than two-thirds of plug-in sales falls on all-electric cars:

BEVs: roughly 230,000 (up 125% year-over-year)

PHEVs: roughly 111,000 (up 131% year-over-year)

After ten months of this year, the total volume is above 2,126,500 (up 21% year-over-year), while the average market share is 3.5% (2.4% BEVs).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – October 2020

Model rank

The top-selling model in October was the Tesla Model 3, but with a relatively low 22,755 units (compared to 43,000 in September), it was not far ahead of Wuling's Hong Guang MINI EV (20,631),

The third best was the Tesla Model Y (10,602), at a similar level to the Volkswagen ID.3 (10,584). The top five is completed by the Renault ZOE (9,987)

The top-selling models last month were:

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

During the first ten months of 2020, Tesla sold more than 352,000 electric cars, including almost 36,000 in October.

As we can see on the chart below, multiple other manufacturers are starting to sell not only more than 10,000 but even more than 20,000 plug-ins per month. Those who exceeded 20,000 are SAIC-GM-Wulin (26,907), Volkswagen (25,144), BYD (22,067) and Mercedes-Benz (20,976).

It's a race, a tremendous challenge to prosper during the transformation of the automotive industry.

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.