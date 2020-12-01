October was almost a record month for plug-in electric car sales in Europe, slightly behind September, as the volume almost tripled year-over-year.

In total, some 146,606 new plug-in passenger cars were registered during the period (up 195% year-over-year), which represents roughly 13% of the market.

It was also a month of parity between BEVs and PHEVs:

BEVs: 73,257 (up 192% year-over-year) and 6.5% of the market

PHEVs: 73,349 (up 198% year-over-year) and 6.5% of the market

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – October 2020

After ten months of 2020, close to 919,000 new plug-in passenger cars were registered in Europe, which is 9.5% of the total volume (5.1% falls on BEVs)!

With two more months to be added, Europe might end at over 1.2 million and over 10% market share.

The most popular models

This time the top model was the Volkswagen ID.3, which is its second month on top. ID.3 logged 10,584 new registrations. Interesting is that 7,911 of those were in just three countries: the Netherlands (2,789), Germany (2,647) and Norway (2,475).

The second best - Renault ZOE - noted 9,890 registrations, but here also most of the sales (7,517) come from just two countries: Germany (5,010) and France (2,507).

The Hyundai Kona Electric was third with 5,441 registrations (including 1,932 in Germany).

Strong results were posted also by the plug-in hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class 250e (4,272) and Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) (3,938).

Multiple models set personal best results as the manufacturers are racing to sell as many plug-ins as possible to lower its average emission, while customers in many countries are trying to benefit from the incentives, or were simply waiting eagerly on the new EVs.

The Tesla Model 3 is not in the top 10 for the month, but it's not unusual in the first month of a quarter. However, it seems that the Model 3 will not be able to repeat its success from 2019 and become #1. The distance to ZOE is over 15,000.

Top 20 models for the month and YTD: