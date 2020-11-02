September 2020 was a spectacular month for passenger plug-in electric car sales globally. The volume reached an all-time high of 345,000 (up 91% year-over-year)!

That is an equivalent of 4.9% of the total car market, which means that one in 20 new cars is already rechargeable.

All-electric cars are responsible for 68% of the volume (some 241,000), while plug-in hybrids for the remaining 32% (104,000), noting a higher growth rate of 120% year-over-year.

After nine months of this year, the total volume is above 1,784,000, which means important 11% growth over 2019. The average market share is 3.4% (2.3% fall on BEVs).

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – September 2020

Model rank

The Tesla Model 3, as usual, was the top-selling electric car with no other model even close to its 43,055 units.

The second best was the tiny Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV (14,495), followed by another Tesla - Model Y (12,685), which managed to beat the Renault ZOE (11,267). Those were the only four EVs above 10,000 units.

Volkswagen ID.3 broke into the top five for the month with 8,576, ahead of Hyundai Kona Electric (8,014), and probably soon will appear in the top 20.

The top-selling models last month were:

Stats by EV Sales Blog:

Brand rank

Tesla stands out among brands with a huge record of 65,814, but other manufacturers are also increasing their results too. Volkswagen was second with (24,035), followed by SAIC-GM-Wuling (19,023) and BYD (18,631).

Our thanks to EV Sales Blog for tallying up and estimating the individual sales by OEM.