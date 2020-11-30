The area needed for storage facilities and pipe systems can be cleared.
Today is a day of permissions it seems. First, the Chinese government allowed Tesla to sell MIC Model Y, and also today - but in Germany - the government announced a green light to clear another part (82.8 hectares) of the Tesla Giga Berlin site.
According to reports, Tesla intends to harvest more trees from the tree farm to build storage facilities and pipe systems (see light green area on the image below). The first harvester was already waiting since a week or so ago.
It seems that once this will be completed, still about half of the plot (white and light red areas) will be waiting for their turn and further projects (like the battery plant maybe).
Meanwhile, a new set of video from this weekend emerged, revealing further progress at the site, which really looks massive:
Tesla Gigafactory 4 (aka Tesla Giga Berlin) at brief:
- located in the Berlin-area (in Grünheide, Brandenburg, Germany), near the new airport
- to produce Model 3/Y starting in 2021 with the Model Y
- will produce also batteries (for sure modules/packs) and powertrains
- expected volume of 500,000 annually (unofficial target), initially 150,000
- expected investment of €4 billion (unofficial)
- expected 10,000 jobs (unofficial)
- Tesla Model Y to utilize: 4680 battery cells, structural battery packs, mega castings (front and rear part of the car) and innovative paint process (Geico Taikisha)
