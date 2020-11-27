Volkswagen has officially launched two new plug-in hybrids: Arteon eHybrid and Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid (an estate version), which joins the refreshed Arteon lineup.

They are available from November 26, starting in Germany respectively from €51,064.37 ($60,965) and €51,927.06 ($61,995).

Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid 2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid

There are two trims available: “Elegance” and the more sporty “R-Line”

"Elegance offers an emphatically sophisticated configuration, while R-Line focuses on dynamics. On the outside, both packages feature their own individual 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights including Light Assist (automatic main-beam control), dynamic turn signal in the LED tail light clusters, and individual front aprons. Alcantara, leather, genuine wood and chic metals: On the inside, the standard equipment is enhanced by seat covers in Alcantara/leather, genuine wood (Elegance) or metal applications (R-Line), aluminium-look pedal caps, and touch islands on the leather multifunction steering wheel. What is more, both specification packages leave the factory with details including driving profile selection, seat heating in the front, and a front and rear parking aid (Park Assist)."

Both are equipped with Adaptive Cruise Control ACC, Autonomous Emergency Braking Front Assist, Dynamic Road Sign Display, and progressive steering. The car comes standard also with Digital Cockpit Pro (digital instruments), an 8.0-inch Infotainment system with a navigation function (Discover Media) and DAB+ (digital radio) and illuminated touch sliders for the electronically controlled automatic air conditioner.

2021 Volkswagen Arteon Shooting Brake eHybrid interior

The PHEV powertrain was borrowed from the less expensive Volkswagen Passat GTE, which means a 13.0 kWh battery and 160 kW of system output. The all-electric range is respectively 59 km (36.7 miles) and 57 km (35.4 miles), while the total range is over 900 km (559 miles).

In total, Volkswagen is currently offering several plug-in hybrids, including:

2021 Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid specs:

Range (all-electric)

eHybrid WLTP: 59 km (36.7 miles)

Shooting Brake eHybrid WLTP: 57 km (35.4 miles)

Total range of more than 900 km (559 miles)

battery 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.8 seconds

top speed of 222 km/h (138 mph); 130 km/h (81 mph) in EV mode

front-wheel drive

peak system output of 160 kW (218 PS) and 400 Nm of torque

1.4 TSI gasoline turbocharged engine (110 kW / 150 PS) and 85 kW / 115 PS electric motor

AC charging (on-board): 3.6 kW (full recharge in around four hours)

