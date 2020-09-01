Following the official announcement about the all-new Golf GTE and Golf eHybrid plug-in hybrids, Volkswagen has released video highlights and decent photo galleries so we can take a closer look at the newcomers.

Both are based on the Golf Mk8, but the eHybrid is more conventional with higher range, while the GTE is more performance oriented with higher overall system output.

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

In Germany, it starts from €39,781.18 (including 16% VAT tax; valid until 31 December 2020).

Volkswagen Golf eHybrid specs:

up to 80 km (50 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

870 km (541 miles) of total NEDC range

of NEDC all-electric range 870 km (541 miles) of total NEDC range 13 kWh battery

battery system output of 150 kW (204 PS)

TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) with 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG and electric motor

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf eHybrid

23 Photos

Volkswagen Golf GTE

In Germany, it starts from €41,667.40 (including 16% VAT tax; valid until 31 December 2020).

Volkswagen Golf GTE specs:

up to 62 km (39 miles) of NEDC all-electric range

745 km (462 miles) of total NEDC range

of NEDC all-electric range 745 km (462 miles) of total NEDC range 13 kWh battery

battery system output of 180 kW (245 PS)

TSI engine (turbocharged petrol engine) with 6-speed dual-clutch gearbox DSG and electric motor

Gallery: Volkswagen Golf GTE (2020)

48 Photos

Considering the generous incentives in several European markets, including Germany, the plug-in hybrid Golf might be quite popular and make some splash later this year.

Since the Golf Mk8 will not get an electric version (because now there is ID.3), the eHybrid and GTE will be the most electrifying Golf you can get (at least after the all-electric Golf MK7 retires).