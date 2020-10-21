There is really not much to complain about as it happens to be a decent choice.
As the Volkswagen Touareg eHybrid enters the European market, let's take a look at Autogefühl's review of the top of the line Touareg R version of this new plug-in hybrid SUV.
The Touareg looks pretty good both on the exterior and interior (of course it's rather conservative as most Volkswagens are).
It has a WLTP EV range of 47 km (29 miles) - not a very high value, but it should be enough for commuting or city driving in most cases. For sure it will help the manufacturer to lower its average emission result in Europe.
The Touareg PHEV is comfortable, quick, quiet and drives pretty well. The main drawback compared to the conventional version could be the lack of rear-wheel steering, a handy feature for any big vehicle.
Common cons in the case of most new Volkswagens are capacitive buttons on the steering wheel and infotainment (it could work faster and be more intuitive, according to Autogefühl).
Volkswagen Touareg eHybrid specs:
- 47 km (29 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
810 km (503 miles) of total range
- 14.3 kWh (net) and 17.9 kWh (total) battery pack
- all-wheel drive
- system output of 280 kW (340 kW / 462 PS in Touareg R version)
turbocharged V6 gasoline engine
100 kW and 400 Nm electric motor
- towing of up to weight of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs)
