The most capable Volkswagen plug-in hybrid SUV, so far, has entered the market.

Volkswagen is introducing in Europe a plug-in hybrid version of its Touareg SUV model - two at once actually: the Touareg eHybrid ("designed for a high level of travel comfort") and its more powerful brother Touareg R (with "a much sportier setup and sporty equipment").

It's equipped with a 14.3 kWh (net) and 17.9 kWh (total) battery pack, good for up to 47 km (29 miles) of WLTP in all-electric mode.

In the presale, the Touareg eHybrid with a total system output of 280 kW starts at €72,378, while the Touareg R (with a total system output of 340 kW) starts at €84,660. Both will be available in the two equipment lines Atmosphere and Elegance.

"The two all-wheel-driven plug-in hybrid SUVs both feature a high level of efficiency, the familiar good all-round characteristics of the Touareg, and significantly enhanced standard equipment. This includes a 4-zone automatic air conditioner, the Innovision Cockpit with digital instruments, the Discover Premium top navigation system and a panoramic sliding/tilting roof. The Touareg R is also equipped as standard with the interactive IQ.LIGHT – LED matrix headlights."

Among the features, Volkswagen lists Travel Assist (up to 250 km/h), new Park Assist and Trailer Assist.

A cool thing in the Touareg PHEVs is the ability to pull a trailer (weight of 3.5 tonnes).

"With this versatility – covering the spectrum from true off-road vehicle through to luxury-class touring car that can be used temporarily as a zero emission vehicle – the new Touareg plug-in hybrid models have a special place among large SUVs."

Volkswagen Touareg eHybrid specs:

  • 47 km (29 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
    810 km (503 miles) of total range
  • 14.3 kWh (net) and 17.9 kWh (total) battery pack
  • all-wheel drive
  • system output of 280 kW (340 kW / 462 PS in Touareg R version)
    turbocharged V6 gasoline engine
    100 kW and 400 Nm electric motor
  • towing of up to weight of 3,500 kg (7,716 lbs)

More PHEVs from VW

