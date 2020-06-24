As part of the midlife cycle makeover, Volkswagen has not only made the Arteon available as a wagon, but also as a plug-in hybrid for the first time - the latter is called Arteon eHybrid. However, neither the load lugger, the PHEV, nor the hot R model will be available in America; they’re strictly reserved for the European market.

VW has not mentioned the specifics of the plug-in hybrid powertrain, but we suspect it’s the same one it already offers in the Passat GTE. It pairs a 156 horsepower 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 115 horsepower electric motor for a combined output of 215 horsepower and 400 Nm (295 pound-feet) of torque.

If it also shares the 13 kWh battery pack too, then its pure electric range should be similar to the Passat’s, which is rated at 56 km (35 miles) on one charge. Both the regular fastback and the new wagon will be available as plug-in models.

Gallery: 2021 Volkswagen Arteon

22 Photos

And there’s even a chance that the Arteon R, announced in the same press release, is also a plug-in hybrid, which ditches the 1.5-liter turbo for a bigger 2-liter engine from the Golf R. That engine makes 292 horsepower and with the aid of the electric motor, it could have an output of around 400 horsepower, as well as all-wheel drive.