Marelli (united Calsonic Kansei and Magneti Marelli), the 7th largest global independent automotive components supplier by total revenues, announced a production facility for electric vehicle drivetrains in Cologne, Germany.

The production will start in the first half of 2021 in a new 18,000 m2 facility, which will employ around 160 employees initially and 60 more at a later point over the year.

The company, headquartered in Saitama, Japan, has selected Cologne, Germany because of its location in the heart of Europe, highly skilled employees with experience in the auto industry and high growth of e-mobility in the region. However, the customers for the drivetrains were not revealed.

Joachim Fetzer, CEO of Marelli’s Electric Powertrain business said:

“Electric powertrain is a core element of Marelli’s growth strategy. We already have a great deal of experience in the market, having been one of the early suppliers of the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System), the first hybrid solution in Formula 1, as well as being a pioneer of electric powertrain for Formula E. In the past years, we have been very successful in bringing our technologies for electric mobility to the mass market and with the new facility in Cologne we are in a strong position to continue on that path”

Earlier this year, Marelli invested in US-based Transphorm, which develops Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology for power electronics.

Over the long term, Marelli intends to expand its EV offerings, which currently include electric drives, thermal energy management systems, 800 V systems, fast charging technology, battery management systems, cooling plates, electric compressors and more.