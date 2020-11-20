If you’ve been following the Engineering Explained YouTube channel, then you know that its founder, Jason Fenske, has been a Tesla Model 3 owner since 2018. He has done several videos covering his car and they were all positive, until it came time to talk about the parts and service part of the deal.

Fenske explains that he still stands by all the good things he’s said about the Model 3 over the time that he’s had it. He still thinks it’s a car without a direct rival (the Polestar 2 is the closest thing), and it’s still just as tempting a proposition as it was when he bought it some two years ago.

He does say that when it comes to mobile service (he’s had two such experiences), it’s all fine. He ran over a pothole that ruined two wheels, showed up to the Tesla service center without an appointment and they found and fitted two new wheels on his car in around six hours - so far so good.

Well, as he explains in the video, the fourth time he needed Tesla service to help him out, it didn’t go down quite as smoothly as before.