New Renault Twingo Z.E. appeared in the sales stats for the very first time.
Renault posted outstanding sales results for its all-electric cars in October, once again in the five-digits.
The total all-electric car sales amounted to 11,526 (up 144% year-over-year), which is the third-best result ever.
In Europe, on which falls 11,205 sales, BEVs stand for 10.9% of the total Renault volume (12.5% in the case of passenger cars).
The year-to-date result is close to 84,250 (up 71% year-over-year). That's about 5.9% of the global volume for the brand (9.7% in Europe and 11.1% in the case of passenger cars).
Renault electric car sales – October 2020
Models
Renault's pillar is the ZOE model, which was responsible for 87% of total BEV sales in October and 90% so far this year. ZOE sales are stable at around 10,000 in recent months (excluding August).
The year-to-date result almost reached 76,000, so there is a chance to reach 100,000 in 2020, but it would require at least 12,000 a month in the final two months.
The new model in the lineup from October is the Renault Twingo Z.E. - smaller than the ZOE but with high sales potential.
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 10,099 (up 177%) and 75,906 YTD (up 89%)
- Renault Twingo Z.E. – 99 and 99 YTD (new)
- Renault City K-ZE – 0 and 242 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 1,284 (up 49%) and 7,780 YTD (down 10%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 44 (up 52%) and 227 YTD (down 11%)
Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 27 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (688 YTD).
About this article