Renault posted outstanding sales results for its all-electric cars in October, once again in the five-digits.

The total all-electric car sales amounted to 11,526 (up 144% year-over-year), which is the third-best result ever.

In Europe, on which falls 11,205 sales, BEVs stand for 10.9% of the total Renault volume (12.5% in the case of passenger cars).

The year-to-date result is close to 84,250 (up 71% year-over-year). That's about 5.9% of the global volume for the brand (9.7% in Europe and 11.1% in the case of passenger cars).

Renault electric car sales – October 2020

Models

Renault's pillar is the ZOE model, which was responsible for 87% of total BEV sales in October and 90% so far this year. ZOE sales are stable at around 10,000 in recent months (excluding August).

The year-to-date result almost reached 76,000, so there is a chance to reach 100,000 in 2020, but it would require at least 12,000 a month in the final two months.

The new model in the lineup from October is the Renault Twingo Z.E. - smaller than the ZOE but with high sales potential.

Data does not include plug-in hybrids or the Renault Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).

Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 27 SM3 Z.E. in South Korea (688 YTD).