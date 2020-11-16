Mercedes-Benz will launch an entire range of EQ-badged electric vehicles that will be capped at one end by the compact EQA crossover, while at the other, the manufacturer will sell the luxurious EQS. Both these models are set to debut sometime in 2021, but before they are completely revealed, they are teased one final time.

In a recent video uploaded on its official YouTube channel, Mercedes-Benz takes us on a tour of its Immendingen proving grounds facility. This is the test center where the automaker puts most of its cars through their paces and its electric offerings are no exception.

The EQA is the electric version of the GLA, so unlike some EQ-branded models it actually shares its underpinnings with an ICE vehicle. At the present moment, we don’t know very much about it, other than the fact that it will have around 250 miles of range; expect to see it debut before 2020 is over and go on sale in early 2021.

We know a bit more about the EQS sedan, though. It will be the flagship EQ vehicle, but even if it will be the equivalent of the S-Class, it won’t actually be mechanically related to that car. Mercedes will build it in a carbon-neutral factory, it will have a range of 435 miles, power output of at least 469 horsepower and cool holographic headlights (that will spell out messages on the road).

Just like the EQA, the EQS will go on sale in 2021 and in Europe it will cost from the equivalent of just over $105,000. There will apparently also be an SUV version, but we don’t know when that will be ready for its debut.