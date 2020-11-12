But since the overall market went down, plug-in market share actually improved.
The overall light-vehicle sales in California declined during the first nine months by almost 25% year-over-year to nearly 1.2 million (including 440,054 passenger cars - down 34.4%, and 759,392 light trucks - down 17.3%). Plug-ins are in the red as well.
According to the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA), some 94,756 plug-ins were sold within the state, which is 16.1% less than a year ago. Because the fall is less, plug-in market share improved to 7.9%.
As we can see below, the most affected electrified cars are plug-in hybrids (down 36.8%):
- BEVs: 73,166 (market share of 6.1%), down 7.1% from 78,776
- PHEVs: 21,590 (market share of 1.8%), down 36.8% from 34,185
- Total plug-ins: 94,756 (market share of 7.9%), down 16.1% from 112,961
- HEVs: 76,765 (market share of 6.4%), down 2.9% from 79,017
- Total xEVs: 171,521 (market share of 14.3%), down 10.7% from 191,978
Plug-in electric car sales in California - Q1-Q3 2020
Five all-electric cars were at the forefront of their subcategories, and three of them were #1:
- Tesla Model 3 (31,548, down 34.9%): #1 in Near Luxury (43.8% share)
- Tesla Model Y (9,163, new): #1 in Luxury Compact SUV (16.2% share)
- Tesla Model X (5,384, no change): #4 in Luxury Mid Size SUV (8.8% share)
- Chevrolet Bolt EV (5,151, down 23.4%): #1 in Subcompact (20.1% share)
- Tesla Model S (3,489, down 26.6%): #3 in Luxury and High End Sports Cars (10.6% share)
Tesla Model 3 - one of the best selling cars
Year-to-date, theTesla Model 3 is among the top passenger cars, and #7 including SUV/pickups.
- Honda Civic - 46,046
- Toyota RAV4 - 41,715
- Toyota Camry - 40,466
- Ford F-Series - 38,260
- Toyota Corolla - 31,936
- Chevrolet Silverado - 31,259
- Tesla Model 3 - 31,548
- Honda Accord - 31,369
Tesla brand sales
In Q3, Tesla sales amounted to 17,017 (10.5% less than 19,003 a year ago), which is 4.1% of the market (compared to 3.7% a year ago).
The year-to-date result is 50,100 (down 16.0% year-over-year from 59,666). The market share is 4.2% (compared to 3.8% a year ago).
About this article