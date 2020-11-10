Hyundai Motor North America announced that within 15 months (by the end of 2021), it will introduce 12 new and significantly refined "SUV" models.

The plan includes all models (Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new electrified SUV) and powertrain types (ICE, HEV, PHEV, BEV).

Most recently we saw the official info about the upcoming Hyundai Tucson PHEV. It's difficult to say how many new plug-ins we will see in total.

One of the refreshed models might be the new Kona. It seems that there will be an all-electric SUV under the Ioniq subbrand, based on the new E-GMP platform:

"The fresh pipeline of new SUV products will include new and refined internal combustion, hybrid, plug-in, BEV and N performance models. These models include the Tucson, Santa Fe, Kona, Santa Cruz and a new dedicated-platform, electrified Ioniq SUV, all of which feature new designs, eco powertrain availability and major platform options."

Judging by how well the Hyundai Kona Electric was received, we hope that the new BEV will be even better. It would surely help to expand the BEV market, especially the more mainstream segment.

Without much detail on hand, we will stay tuned for the following announcements.