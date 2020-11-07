As electrification progresses, BMW intends to produce all-electric cars in all four of its automotive plants in Germany by 2022.

Currently, the only BEV site in Germany is Leipzig, where the company makes the BMW i3:

Leipzig: BMW i3 since 2013 (already over 200,000)

battery modules and high-voltage batteries to be produced from 2021

Munich: BMW i4 from 2021

there is also the pilot plant for e-drives and the Battery Cell Competence Center

BMW i3 since 2013 (already over 200,000) battery modules and high-voltage batteries to be produced from 2021 BMW i4 from 2021 there is also the pilot plant for e-drives and the Battery Cell Competence Center Dingolfing: BMW iNEXT from 2021

battery modules, high-voltage batteries and electric drive units since 2013

from 2022 electric motor manufacturing capacity for up to 500,000 electrified vehicles annually

e-drives are produced in Landshut, Germany. In the future, seven plants (4 in Germany) to produce e-drives.

BMW iNEXT from 2021 battery modules, high-voltage batteries and electric drive units since 2013 from 2022 electric motor manufacturing capacity for up to 500,000 electrified vehicles annually e-drives are produced in Landshut, Germany. In the future, seven plants (4 in Germany) to produce e-drives. Regensburg: from 2022 (undisclosed model)

from 2021 will produce battery modules and from 2022 high-voltage batteries

Modules: "The production process for high-voltage batteries consists of two main steps and the battery modules are produced in a highly automated process. First, the lithium-ion cells undergo a plasma cleaning process. Specially developed equipment coats the cells to ensure optimal insulation. The battery cells are then assembled into larger units, known as battery modules."

Packs: "The battery modules are then mounted into an aluminum casing along with the vehicle connectors, control units and cooling units. The size and shape of the aluminum casing as well as the number of battery modules used vary depending on the vehicle variant. The result is a high-voltage battery ideally adapted to the vehicle."

"The company is investing over 150 million euros in the site in order to supply the growing number of electrified BMW Group vehicles with high-voltage batteries."

The company says that such a move will allow it to safeguard capacity utilization in the long term and therefore also the high level of employment at its plants in Germany.

"At the same time, the company is working on structural efficiency improvements and further optimized utilization in production – and thus plans to save a mid-three-digit million amount by the middle of the decade."

BMW Group plans to produce more than 7 million plug-in cars over the next 10 years (by 2030). Two thirds will be BEVs. So far, the company sold well over 600,000 BEVs/PHEVs.

BEV lineup to consist of five models by the end of 2021:

BMW i3

MINI Cooper SE

BMW iX3 - in production in China, to enter showrooms in Europe soon

BMW i4 - with an electric range of up to 600 km (373 miles)

BMW iNEXT - the car is expected to: "surprise and delight a lot of people: the driving feeling is unique for an e-drive; it sets a totally new benchmark for digitalisation and connectivity; its operating system is revolutionary; the interior is minimalist and absolutely user-focused; and the exterior is progressive. You’ll hear more about this when our NEXTGen kicks off next week"

In the pipeline are also all-electric BMW 7 Series, BMW 5 Series and BMW X1. All three to be available as ICE, PHEV and BEVs.

By 2023 there will be 25 plug-ins: 13 all-electric and 12 plug-in hybrids.