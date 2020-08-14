BMW Group's 10-year plan envisions a gradual transition to plug-in electric cars. By the end of 2030, the company intends to sell a total of 7 million plug-ins.

Cumulative sales already passed 500,000 before the end of 2019 and are expected to increase to over one million by the end of 2021. That would leave space for an additional 6 million in the years 2022-2030.

Currently, some 6.4% of BMW/MINI cars sold globally are plug-in electric, but the plan is to achieve 25% next year, and 50% within 10 years.

plug-in car sales to be 1/4 of total volume by the end of 2021

plug-in car sales to be 1/3 of total volume by the end of 2025

plug-in car sales to be 1/2 of total volume by the end of 2030

We also guess that not only the share of plug-ins will be increasing, but there will be more all-electric instead of mostly plug-in hybrids today.

Let's just take a look at how the lineup looks like today and note that already several BEVs were announced.

The BMW Group lineup:

BMW 225xe Active Tourer (2nd model evolution)

BMW 330e Sedan (2nd model evolution)

BMW 330e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)

BMW 330e Touring

BMW 330e xDrive Touring

BMW 530e Sedan (2nd model evolution)

BMW 530e xDrive Sedan (2nd model evolution)

BMW 545e xDrive Sedan

BMW 530e Touring

BMW 530e xDrive Touring

BMW 745e xDrive (2nd model evolution)

BMW X1 xDrive25e

BMW X2 xDrive25e

BMW X3 xDrive30e

BMW X5 xDrive45e (2nd model evolution)

i3/i3s (3rd model evolution with 120 Ah)

i3 REx/i3s REx (3rd model evolution with 120 Ah)

MINI Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 (2nd model evolution)

MINI Cooper SE

Upcoming models:

BMW iX3

BMW i4

BMW iNEXT

BMW 7-Series BEV

BMW 5-Series BEV

BMW X1 BEV

Discontinued models: