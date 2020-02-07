BMW Group announced an expansion of production capacity at the Competence Centre for E-Drive Production in Dingolfing, Germany faster than originally planned as demand for electrified cars requires quick action.

The company has produced battery modules and electric motors since 2013 when the BMW i3 hit the market. This year, the production of battery modules for EV/PHEV is expected to double compared to 2019.

BMW is recruiting 800 new employees to increase its staff from 600 to more than 1,400 (2,000 in mid-term), as well as looking for an expansion of the Centre from 8,000 m2 currently to 80,000 m2.

"Important infrastructure decisions are also being made in parallel. In the areas around Dingolfing, the search is underway for a site to locate a new supply centre for the Competence Centre for E-Drive Production. This would be built over the next few years and serve as a “logistics platform” for the competence centre once it reaches its full capacity."

The most recent plug-in models from BMW are 330e, BMW X5 xDrive45e, BMW X3 xDrive30e plug-in hybrids and the pure electric MINI Cooper SE, which this year will be joined by BMW X1 plug-in hybrid and the fully-electric BMW iX3.

The number of 12 plug-in models willo increase to 25 by 2023, while sales of plug-ins in Europe will be 25% by 2021, 33% by 2025 and 50% by 2030.

"800 new jobs in electric component production – specialists needed For the upcoming ramp-up and planned volume growth, qualified staff are currently being recruited on a large scale – both internally at the BMW Group’s plant locations and outside the company. As Nikolaides points out: “We are also combing the market for specialists for the future technology of e-mobility.”"