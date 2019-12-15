This month BMW produced in Leipzig the 20,000th BMW i8 plug-in hybrid, which is, by the way, one of the last of the i8 Ultimate Sophisto (limited edition of 200 units).

The German manufacturer describes the i8 as the world's most successful plug-in hybrid sports car. After several years of production (since 2014), the i8 will come to an end in April 2020.

It's not known at this point whether the BMW i8 is gone forever or if there will be a new successor a few years from now.

Interesting is that BMW will be supplying BMW i8's engines to Karma Revero GT and Karma Revero GTS plug-in hybrids.



Let's take a look at the first out of the 200 last BMW i8s at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show:

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition

"The BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition is the final chapter in the story of a very special car which, since its launch in 2014, has become the world’s most successful plug-in-hybrid sports car. Both the i8 Coupe and Convertible feature Sophisto Grey metallic paint with E-Copper accents applied to the 20-inch radial-spoke BMW i light alloy wheels, kidney grille inserts and side skirt accent. The tailgate inlay is finished in High-gloss Black while C-pillar trim elements in Shadowline. The brake calipers are also painted High-gloss Black and feature blue detailing and BMW i badging. The door sill plates display the words “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” and an interior badge adds the car’s status as being “1 of 200”. E-Copper detailing carries into the i8’s interior. The i8 Coupe and Convertible Ultimate Sophisto Edition combine 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with all-wheel drive, a CFRP passenger cell and an aluminum chassis to deliver an emotion-stirring, visceral driving experience. The i8 Coupe will sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds with the Roadster right behind in 4.4 seconds, all while delivering 69 MPGe." Standard Equipment The i8 Coupe and Roadster Ultimate Sophisto Edition feature as standard equipment: Sophisto Grey exterior paint with E-Copper accents

E-Copper Leather upholstery

Exclusive 20-inch Style 516 wheels finished in E-Copper

Ultimate Sophisto Edition 1 of 200 interior badge

Ultimate Sophisto Edition door sills

Black painted brake calipers

Head-Up Display

Navigation with Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Harman-Kardon Audio System

Ceramic controls

Anthracite headliner (i8 Coupe)

