BMW announced two new limited editions of the BMW i3s and BMW i8 models, with mostly interior and exterior modifications, which will enter production in late 2019.

The BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle will be limited to 900 units globally, while the i8 Ultimate Sophisto only gets 200 units (together Coupe and Roadster).

BMW admitted that for the i8, the Ultimate Sophisto edition "will mark the end of production for the most successful plug-in hybrid sports car in the world". It ends all speculation about the eventual successor of the i8 PHEV. There will be none.

Total sales of i8 (since 2014) stand probably above 17,000, but it's doubtful whether it will reach 20,000.

"Today, BMW introduces two exclusive editions to its BMW i lineup of electric and PHEV vehicles. The i3s Edition RoadStyle takes the quickest and sportiest i3, the purely electric s model, and adds aggressive Fluid Black paint with exclusive details not available before. Just under 1000 units of the special edition i3s will be available worldwide. The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be available in Coupe and Roadster models, both featuring a very elegant combination of E-Copper trim with special details and interior touches. The i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition will be available in a very limited 200 units globally, first-come, first-serve and will mark the end of production for the most successful plug-in hybrid sports car in the world."

BMW i3s Edition RoadStyle

The i3s Edition RoadStyle features Fluid Black exterior paint with E-Copper finishing touches to the kidney grille inlays, front bumper air deflectors and side skirt accents. The 20-inch double-spoke light alloy BMW i wheels are finished in Jet Black. The cabin features a Dalbergia Brown natural leather interior with a Dark Oak matt fine wood trim and exclusive headrests embroidered with “Edition RoadStyle”. The all-electric i3s is powered by an eDrive motor producing 181 hp @ 4,100 rpm and 199 lb-ft of torque from 0 rpm. A 120 Ah / 42.2 kWh battery allows for a range of up to 153 miles and a 0 to 60 mph sprint of 6.8 seconds. The Carbon-fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) passenger cell not only allows for a roomy and spacious interior but is also lightweight with a total curb weight of 3,040 lbs. The BMW i3s applies the concept of sustainability throughout using recycled plastics, renewable raw materials and natural fibers. Over 80 percent of the surfaces visible to the passengers are made from recycled materials or renewable resources. Standard Equipment The i3s Edition RoadStyle features as standard equipment: Fluid Black paint with E-Copper accents

Dalbergia Brown Natural Leather

20-inch Style 431 Jet Black wheels

Dark Oak fine wood trim

Headrests embroidered with special edition name

BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition

"The BMW i8 Ultimate Sophisto Edition is the final chapter in the story of a very special car which, since its launch in 2014, has become the world’s most successful plug-in-hybrid sports car. Both the i8 Coupe and Convertible feature Sophisto Grey metallic paint with E-Copper accents applied to the 20-inch radial-spoke BMW i light alloy wheels, kidney grille inserts and side skirt accent. The tailgate inlay is finished in High-gloss Black while C-pillar trim elements in Shadowline. The brake calipers are also painted High-gloss Black and feature blue detailing and BMW i badging. The door sill plates display the words “Ultimate Sophisto Edition” and an interior badge adds the car’s status as being “1 of 200”. E-Copper detailing carries into the i8’s interior. The i8 Coupe and Convertible Ultimate Sophisto Edition combine 369 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque with all-wheel drive, a CFRP passenger cell and an aluminum chassis to deliver an emotion-stirring, visceral driving experience. The i8 Coupe will sprint to 60 mph from a standstill in 4.2 seconds with the Roadster right behind in 4.4 seconds, all while delivering 69 MPGe." Standard Equipment The i8 Coupe and Roadster Ultimate Sophisto Edition feature as standard equipment: Sophisto Grey exterior paint with E-Copper accents

E-Copper Leather upholstery

Exclusive 20-inch Style 516 wheels finished in E-Copper

Ultimate Sophisto Edition 1 of 200 interior badge

Ultimate Sophisto Edition door sills

Black painted brake calipers

Head-Up Display

Navigation with Apple CarPlay Compatibility

Harman-Kardon Audio System

Ceramic controls

Anthracite headliner (i8 Coupe)

Gallery: BMW i3s RoadStyle, i8 Ultimate Sophisto