Traton (a subsidiary of the Volkswagen Group) and Hino (subsidiary of Toyota) signed a joint venture agreement for e-mobility - specifically battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

The two companies were already strategic partners since 2018, and now they intend to plan and provide e-mobility products, combining their unique strengths.

"They will form a team of advanced specialists from both companies and launch activities in Södertälje (Sweden) and in a second step in Tokyo (Japan). TRATON and Hino will team up to shorten lead times for future e-mobility products with battery and fuel cell technology. The two companies are convinced that both technologies will be needed in the future."

According to the press release, the JV will work on:

battery electric vehicles (BEV)

fuel cell vehicles (FCV)

relevant components

creating common EV platforms including software and interfaces

It sounds interesting, especially because the JV might have a tremendous global impact. Traton group alone includes several huge brands like MAN, Scania and Volkswagen Caminhões e Ônibus (in Brazil) and most recently acquired (by merger) Navistar International Corporation.

Just a few days ago we also noted that Volvo Group and Isuzu Motors announced an alliance, which means that the consolidation in the commercial vehicle segment is in full swing right now.