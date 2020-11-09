The average market share of new passenger plug-in electric cars in Europe tripled during the first three quarters of 2020 to 9.0% (from 3.1% in Q1-Q3 2019).

In this post we will compare plug-in market share in 28 countries - the European Union (with some exceptions) plus EFTA (Norway, Switzerland, Iceland) and the UK, using available registration data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). Sales volumes can be found in the previous post.

The average for the European Union is 8.1% (compared to 2.6% a year ago). 2-4 of the top countries highly inflated the average result. In 15 countries, share exceeded 5%.

New passenger car registrations:

BEVs (plus FCVs): 418,142 (up 65%) at 4.9% share

PHEV: 350,772 (up 179%) at 4.1% share

Total Plug-ins (plus FCVs): 768,914 (up 103%) at 9.0% share

The top countries (above 10%) are:

Norway - 70.8%

Iceland - 41.1%

Sweden - 27.9%

Finland - 16.6%

Netherlands - 15.8%

Denmark - 13.0%

Switzerland - 11.8%

Portugal - 11.5%

Germany - 10.0%

Passenger plug-in electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q3 2020

BEVs

In the case of all-electric cars, the average for the market is at 4.9% (up from 2.1% in 2019).

Only 3 countries noted double-digit BEV share with the unprecedented position of Norway (BEVs control more than half of the market), followed by Iceland. So far this year, 10 countries are at 5% or more.

The top countries are:

Norway - 50.5%

Iceland - 24.1%

Netherlands - 11.6%

Sweden - 8.0%

Switzerland - 6.8%

France - 6.1%

UK - 5.4%

Denmark - 5.3%

Portugal - 5.0%

Austria - 5.0%

Passenger all-electric car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q3 2020

PHEVs

The average for plug-in hybrids is 4.1%, way up compared to just 1.0% in 2019. Four countries noted double-digit PHEV share.

The top countries are:

Norway - 20.3%

Sweden - 19.9%

Iceland - 17.0%

Finland - 13.1%

Passenger plug-in hybrid car registrations in Europe - Q1-Q3 2020

* some data estimated

** only countries, for which data are available

*** all BEV charts include FCVs (negligible number)