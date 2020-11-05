While the overall passenger car registrations in the UK slightly declined in October, by 1.6% year-over-year to 140,945, plug-ins are selling like crazy

In total, 17,110 new plug-in cars were registered last month, which is not only 172% more than a year ago, but also 12.1% of the total market (better months were only April and May, affected by lockdown and closed showrooms).

Thanks to strong monthly results, also the year-to-date numbers are improving - already close to 126,000 new plug-ins were registered in the past ten months (132% more than in 2019 and 9.1% of the total market). Unfortunately, with the second lockdown, the future is unpredictable.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – October 2020

BEVs: 9,335 (up 195% year-over-year) at market share of 6.6%

(up 195% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 7,775 (up 149% year-over-year) at market share of 5.5%

(up 149% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 17,110 (up 172% year-over-year) at market share of over 12.1%

Sales YTD:

BEVs: 75,946 (up 169% year-over-year) - market share of 5.5%

(up 169% year-over-year) - market share of PHEVs: 50,052 (up 92% year-over-year)- market share of 3.6%

(up 92% year-over-year)- market share of Total: 125,988 (up 132% year-over-year) - market share of 9.1%

More details, including also other types:

Top models