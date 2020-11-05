Kandi America announced that both its models - Kandi K27 and Kandi K23 - received the required clearance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) via Certificates of Conformity.

With the final approval on the federal level and a previous one from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the Chinese manufacturer is ready to start sales in the U.S., which will be an ultimate test for the entry-level EVs.

Johnny Tai, CEO of Kandi America said:

“What a milestone for Kandi. By way of this final certification requirement, we can officially bring to market America’s most affordable electric vehicles. We are in the process of finalizing our fulfillment plans and look forward to seeing our EVs on U.S. roads very soon.”

In some states, the K27 might become one of the best-selling EVs - not because it's stellar, but but rather because most of the price will be covered by incentives.

Kandi K27 Kandi K23 MSRP price $20,499

$17,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) $29,999

$27,499 (for the first 1,000 buyers) Federal tax credit $7,500 $7,500 Price - federal tax credit $9,999 $19,999

For example, in Colorado, where there is $4,000 state tax credit, the K27 will be effectively available for $5,999! That's 34.3% of the MSRP ($17,499)! The more-capable K23 would be effectively as low as $15,999.

Some may be willing to buy one instead of another small or used EVs for local driving. Others will find it more competitive than neighborhood vehicles or lithium-ion golf-carts (those are quite expensive without incentives).

The example of the K27 shows us clearly that the incentive policy in the U.S. is completely wrong and will create a crazy outcome, in which taxpayers will pay more than $10,000 to import low-specs EVs from China.