This is not the first time that a Tesla Model 3 Performance was drag raced against a Chevrolet Corvette C8. Every time it’s a close battle and it can really go either way, but in this video by Chandler David Smith, it was the V8 that took victory over the EV.

It is worth noting, though, that this race took place on what appears to be a curvy dead end piece of road, so it’s not the most reliable source of information. However, the Corvette does still win even if it is in the outer (longer) lane; it just nudges ahead of the Tesla from the start and maintains pretty much the same lead throughout the race.

As a reminder, the Model 3 Performance can sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds or to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds, thanks to its 450 horsepower and 639 Nm (471 pound-foot) output and it’s all-wheel drive.

The Corvette C8 has more power from its naturally aspirated V8, 495 horsepower and almost exactly the same torque, yet it is rear-wheel drive and a lot lighter than the Tesla - it sprints to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.1 seconds or to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds (it has been independently shown to be even quicker than the manufacturer claim).