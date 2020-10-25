Iceland enjoys booming plug-in electric car sales, which in September increased by 44% year-over-year to 705 new registrations.

That's 63% of the overall market! Moreover, all-electric cars were responsible for 45% of the new passenger car registrations!

The total plug-in car registrations after nine months are 3,170, while the market share is 43% (24% for BEVs). It makes Iceland the second most plug-in friendly market globally, after Norway, where the market share is 71% YTD (81.6% in September).

The top-selling model in the country is the Tesla Model 3, with 289 units last month and 742 YTD. Tesla as a brand also holds 25% of the plug-in market.

Toyota RAV4 Prime Volkswagen ID.3

Interesting news is that the second-best in September was the all-new Volkswagen ID.3 with 42 registrations, followed by the also new plug-in hybrid Toyota RAV4 Prime.

Taking into consideration that the conventional hybrid RAV4 is the second best selling model so far this year (416) - between the Model 3 and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (381) - the plug-in hybrid RAV4 might be a serious contender.

Top 10 for the year: