SinceA we already know that Tesla will export Made-in-China Model 3 from the Giga Shanghai to Europe, let's take a look at the first batch of cars waiting for a ship.

The video recorded by WU WA on October 20 shows the Haitong Wharf, a large-scale international automobile port, about 65 km (40 miles) away from the plant.

It reportedly has a storage yard for some 7,000 cars, and we estimated that there might be already more than 1,000 MIC Model 3 in two areas:

Shanghai Haitong Terminal - Tesla Model 3 for Europe - October 20, 2020 (source: WU WA) Shanghai Haitong Terminal - Tesla Model 3 for Europe - October 20, 2020 (source: WU WA)

The cars are waiting for export (next Tuesday - October 27) to the Zeebrugge port in Belgium, from where they will be distributed across Europe.

As far as we know, Tesla currently exports only the entry-level Standard Range Plus version, equipped for the first time with LFP lithium-ion cells, supplied by CATL.

Cars with those batteries are supposed to be less expensive (at least the batteries are less expensive) than with NCM batteries, which means that maybe Europe will live to see some price cuts at a later point.