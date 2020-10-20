Tesla officially announced the start of the export of the Made-in-China Model 3 from the Giga Shanghai to more than 10 countries in Europe.

Initially, only the entry-level Standard Range Plus version is considered - with CATL's LFP battery cells we assume.

The MIC Model 3 will be shipped using a vehicle shipping yard about 9 km (5.6 miles) away from the plant, while the destination port is, as usual - Zeebrugge, Belgium.

The initial list of European markets that will get the MIC Model 3 includes Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary and Switzerland.

Tesla's export plan for Giga Shanghai also includes other markets like New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, according to previous reports.

It's obvious to us that export from China, using its newest gigafactory and the lower cost battery approach will significantly contribute to Tesla's financial results.

Other versions in Europe - Long Range AWD and Performance - to be imported from the U.S., but who knows what's coming next? With Tesla, you never know.