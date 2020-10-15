The hatchback Megane plug-in hybrid joins estate and Captur PHEVs.
By the way of unveiling the Renault Megane eVision concept and Dacia Spring Electric, Renault announced also a hatchback version of its plug-in hybrid Megane E-TECH (it was previously available only as an estate).
The French manufacturer expanded its hybrid / plug-in hybrid lineup to three PHEVs:
- Renault Captur E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid
- Renault Megane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid (estate)
- Renault Megane E-TECH Plug-in Hybrid (hatchback) - new
and three conventional hybrids:
- Renault Clio E-TECH Hybrid
- Renault Arkana E-TECH Hybrid - new
- Renault Captur E-TECH Hybrid - new
The new Megane E-TECH PHEV hatchback is coming to Europe in the first half of 2021. It will get a standard 9.9 kWh battery for up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range.
Renault Megane E-TECH PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
- 9.8 kWh battery
- system output of 160 bhp
1.6-litre petrol engine and two electric motors
