Mitsubishi officially unveiled its new, restyled Eclipse Cross crossover SUV model, which besides the conventional gasoline version, will be available also as a plug-in hybrid.

Unfortunately, according to the press release, "there are no plans at this time" to launch the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV in North America (U.S. and Canada in particular). The only new plug-in for North America is the updated Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

As we know, the new launches in Europe are frozen, but the PHEV might be launched in Europe too, at some point in 2021. For now, it seems that the only confirmed market for the Eclipse Cross PHEV is Japan (from December 2020).

The conventional Eclipse Cross will enter sales in Japan, Australia and New Zealand in November (North America in Q1).

We don't know the full specs of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV, but what we do know is that it shares the all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid powertrain with the larger Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV - the system is just modified / scaled-down.

"...the new Eclipse Cross uses the same twin-motor 4WD PHEV system with modifications specific to the size and weight of the Eclipse Cross chassis. The unique PHEV architecture consists of one front and one rear high-power electric motor, a large-capacity drive battery and a 2.4-liter MIVEC engine with a single-speed planetary gearbox, allowing for the quick, silent, yet powerful acceleration unique to electric vehicles."

The Japanese website indicate 57.3 km (35.6 miles) of WLTC all-electric range (related to the WLTP), but it does not show the battery capacity.

Overall, it could be an interesting proposition, although it's too early to evaluate it against the growing number of competitors in the PHEV segment.

Exterior highlights:

significant styling enhancements, producing a sleek sporty SUV appearance

evolved version of Mitsubishi’s signature Dynamic Shield design concept in the front end

a new front bumper guard and refreshed light layout

a redesigned hatch and rear window

a new tailgate

a new black interior with silver accents and light gray leather seats

door trims also coordinate with the car seat color

a new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system comes standard

the screen has been moved closer to the driver and front-seat passenger for ease of use, and now incorporates volume and turning knobs for fast reference

the touchpad that was previously used for multiple functions has been removed to allow for more storage space on the center console

Gallery: Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV