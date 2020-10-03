According to the Japanese media, Mitsubishi is going to stop production of its first all-electric kei-car, the Mitsubishi i-MIEV, which was introduced in 2009.

The i-MIEV (i-Mitsubishi innovative Electric Vehicle) for quite some time was sold in multiple global markets, including Europe and North America. In Europe it was offered also as PSA's Peugeot iOn and Citroën C-Zero, while in Japan it was complemented by a van and truck versions:

Anyway, as the sales are pretty low in Japan (i-MiEV retired from North America several years ago) and PSA now has its own BEV in Europe, the company will end production of the i-MiEV.

It's expected by the end of fiscal 2020 (March 31, 2021), but the Japanese company should introduce on the market a new electric kei car, developed jointly with Nissan at some point in the future.

The i-MiEV was originally equipped with a 16 kWh (later there were also other versions like 10.5 kWh with ultra-fast charging Toshiba SCiB batteries, as well as smaller standard packs we believe). However, the lack of upgrades over the years made the i-MiEV quite outdated.

According to Nikkei, cumulatively some 32,000 i-MiEVs in more than 50 countries were sold (excluding PSA cars we guess).

It's a nostalgic time, when, after the Chevrolet Volt, now we see the fade of Nissan LEAF and Mitsubishi i-MIEV. The pioneers among series produced plug-ins are retiring. We guess that the Tesla Model S from 2012 is now the oldest series-produced EV, and despite constant upgrades, it also noticeably decreased in sales in recent years.