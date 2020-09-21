Mitsubishi announced that soon (before the end of March 2021) it will introduce a new, redesigned Eclipse Cross model, which originally was launched in 2017. In the U.S., it will be launched by the second quarter of 2021.

The most important thing for us is that the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross will be offered also as a plug-in hybrid, which means a second plug-in hybrid from the Japanese manufacturer, after the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV.

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV was introduced in 2013 and since then sold more than 260,000 copies. By the way, soon the Outlander PHEV will get an upgrade in the U.S. and Canada.

Mitsubishi said that the refreshed crossover SUV "which fuses a coupe-like style with SUV capabilities", has "radically changed front and rear design, bringing forward a more upscale and energetic design to complement the sleek SUV styling."

It's inspired by the Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION Concept from 2017. Seiji Watanabe, division general manager of Design, MMC said:

"The new design draws inspiration from the MITSUBISHI e-EVOLUTION CONCEPT2 emphasizing the strength and dynamics from our SUV heritage, while enhancing the cleanliness and elegance of a coupe-like SUV. The ECLIPSE CROSS is the first step toward the next generation of Mitsubishi Design, and there is so much more to come."

Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION Concept Mitsubishi e-EVOLUTION Concept

At the moment, it's not clear to us when exactly the new Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV will be launched (together with ICE or with a slight delay) and where exactly - the press release says "select global markets". Japan and North America are the first thoughts, because in Europe new launches from Mitsubishi are frozen for now.

There are no details about the specs, but after all the experience Mitsubishi has with PHEVs, it should be something decent. The short video teaser shows only 4WD, so for sure it will be an all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid.

The next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander (possibly also the next-generation Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV) is currently scheduled for Q2 2021.