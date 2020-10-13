More than 7,000 Kona Electric sold in a single month.
In September, Hyundai sold a near-record number of plug-in electric cars - 8,418 globally (up 40.1% year-over-year).
Since the overall volume improved by 16.2% to 142,223, the plug-in share is now at 5.9%.
Strong results are mostly the fruit of record sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric, which for the very first time exceeded 7,000 in a single month. Hyundai is clearly rushing EV sales in Europe to meet the emission requirements in 2020.
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2020
Sales by powertrain type:
The main focus is on BEVs:
- BEVs: 7,736 (up 60.9%)
- PHEVs: 682 (down 43.1%)
- Total plug-ins: 8,418 (up 40.1%)
- FCVs: 512 (up 0.8%)
Model results
The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 7,050 and 42,678 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 686 and 11,000 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 682 and 6,557 YTD
- Total: 8,418 and 60,235 YTD (up 7% year-over-year and 5.2% share)
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 512 sales (5,274 YTD), mostly in South Korea (461 and 4,448 YTD).
