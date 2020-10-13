In September, Hyundai sold a near-record number of plug-in electric cars - 8,418 globally (up 40.1% year-over-year).

Since the overall volume improved by 16.2% to 142,223, the plug-in share is now at 5.9%.

Strong results are mostly the fruit of record sales of the Hyundai Kona Electric, which for the very first time exceeded 7,000 in a single month. Hyundai is clearly rushing EV sales in Europe to meet the emission requirements in 2020.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – September 2020

Sales by powertrain type:

The main focus is on BEVs:

BEVs: 7,736 (up 60.9%)

(up 60.9%) PHEVs: 682 (down 43.1%)

(down 43.1%) Total plug-ins: 8,418 (up 40.1%)

(up 40.1%) FCVs: 512 (up 0.8%)

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 512 sales (5,274 YTD), mostly in South Korea (461 and 4,448 YTD).