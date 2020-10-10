A combination of several factors has shot all-electric car sales in Western Europe to a new all-time high, which literally destroys previous records.

According to industry analyst Matthias Schmidt, some 90,000 BEVs were sold in September (enough to take 7.5% of the market), which is almost 70% more than the previous record in July 2020 (53,000).

*Western Europe (18 markets): "EU Member States prior to the 2004 enlargement plus EFTA markets Norway, Switzerland and Iceland, plus UK."

The third quarter closed with almost 200,000 sales (6% of the market), while sales YTD exceeded 400,000. That is already more than in the entire 2019 (354,000).

Together with plug-in hybrids, Europe heads to 1 million plug-ins a year now (already a half-million BEVs were sold in the past 12-months from October 2019 to September 2020).

Volkswagen ID.3 in Sweden Tesla Model 3

Factors that allowed to reach such high BEV sales include:

volume deliveries of the all-new Volkswagen ID.3, (started at the same time in multiple countries)

volume deliveries of Tesla Model 3 (which usually happens in the third month of a quarter)

high EV incentives in multiple European countries

September is always super-strong in the UK (plus incentives - benefit in kind).

This year almost 22,000 BEVs were registered in September (top BEV market in Europe).

This year almost 22,000 BEVs were registered in September (top BEV market in Europe). the choice and availability of new models improved (partially because of the stricter emission requirements)

Over the coming weeks, we will collect more sales reports from particular markets and as always we will see the numbers for the entire continent.