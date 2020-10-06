There is nothing better than a significant new monthly sales record. Sweden just set one of those. In September, the plug-in market share reached 34%!

In total, 9,885 new passenger plug-in cars were registered, which is 174% more than a year ago. The market is booming.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – September 2020

During the past nine months, 56,559 plug-ins were registered - enough for 28% market share. 20% belongs to PHEVs while 8% is for BEVs.

The good news for Sweden is also that not only sales, but also new EV-related investments are booming, including battery manufacturing and recycling.

Best selling models

The top plug-ins in Sweden in 2020 are PHEVs from Volvo, Volkswagen and Kia. In September in particular, Volvo S60/V60 PHEV was the top-selling model with 762 new registrations (4,762 YTD), however, the Tesla Model 3 with 754 new registrations was just right behind.

The third best was Volvo XC60 PHEV (692), followed by two all-new BEVs: Polestar 2 (582) and Volkswagen ID.3 (460). It's quite interesting that three BEVs listed in the top five for the month. Maybe finally we will see BEVs beating PHEVs in Sweden next year?

Anyway, this year there are only two BEVs in the top 10 (Model 3 at #6 and Kia Niro EV at #9).

Here are detailed numbers via EV Sales Blog: