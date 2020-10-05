Despite the high population, India is still not a big EV market. This is why there are not too many models available, but things are starting to change.

In one of the most recent tweets, Elon Musk suggested that Tesla will enter India in 2021: "Next year for sure". As we can see below, Tesla Club India is eagerly waiting for Tesla.

In March 2019, Elon Musk - when asked “What about India sir?” - responded “Would love to be there this year. If not, definitely next!”, but as we know, it didn't happen.

We assume that Tesla will start from only a few stores/service centers. One of the biggest problems in India might be the size of the country, which requires a lot of investments in the Supercharging network. On the other hand, the car sales volume might be insufficient to back the full rollout of the charging network.

The key thing to succeed in India is to make EVs more affordable and Tesla is not only progressing on this front, but has also plans for more affordable electric cars.