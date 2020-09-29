Reportedly, Walmart Canada just tripled the number of Tesla Semis it has on pre-order. The company has been touting its plans to greatly reduce its carbon footprint into the future. Walmart Canada is one of the largest Tesla Semi order-holders, with some 130 reserved thus far.

Walmart Canada recently announced that it will invest $3.5 million over the next five years in a major effort to become a zero-emissions company by 2040. The company's supply chain is considered best-in-class, and its emphasis on sustainability is a key component of its goals and success. Walmart Canada voes to convert 20 percent of its entire fleet to electric power by the end of 2022. By 2028, the company aims to have its full fleet powered by alternative energy sources. Senior Vice-president, Logistics and Supply Chain, Walmart Canada John Bayliss explains:

"Tripling our reservation of Tesla Semi trucks is part of our ongoing effort to innovate the business and prioritize sustainability. By converting 20 per cent of our fleet to electric vehicles by the end of 2022 and committing to alternative power for all fleet vehicles by 2028, we are putting safety, innovation and sustainability at the forefront of our logistics network."

Vice President, Transportation, Walmart Canada Francis Lalonde added that the company is very excited to offer the Tesla Semi to its drivers. According to Tesla, the Semi will provide a better experience for drivers, with safety and cost reduction at the forefront.

Walmart Canada provided a list of Tesla Semi highlights that helped it make the decision to reserve the large fleet of all-electric haulers:

Tesla Semi consumes less than two kilowatt-hours of energy per mile at Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) and highway speed, significantly reducing operating costs per mile compared to diesel.

500 miles range allows a driver to go to their destination and back without recharging (500 mile range at maximum weight at highway speed)

Capable of 0-60 mph in 20 seconds with a full 80,000-pound load and can climb 5 per cent grades at a steady 65 mph (compared to 45mph for same grade in a diesel truck)

Regenerative braking technology recovers 98 per cent of kinetic energy to the battery

Surrounding vehicle cameras and sensors aid object detection and minimize blind spots, automatically alerting the driver to safety hazards and obstacles

Additional driver safety features including Automatic Emergency Braking, Automatic Lane Keeping, Lane Departure Warning

The company also noted that being able to travel 500 miles on a single charge lines up well with Walmart Canada's fleet system, which focuses primarily on single-day round-trip deliveries.