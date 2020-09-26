Quebec-based Lion Electric officially confirmed that will deliver 10 all-electric Lion6 trucks to Amazon, for middle-mile trucking operations in California.

According to the latest info, only two of those vehicles will be delivered this year, while the remaining eight come in 2021. Lion Electric will provide also a maintenance program and of course a one-time training to Amazon and the drivers.

Details about the specs were not included, although Lion Electric says that its trucks can be ordered in battery version for up to 250 miles (400 km) on a single charge.

The company has a manufacturing facility that - at least potentially - should be able to handle production volume of up to 2,500 electric trucks annually. That's a lot so only the time will tell whether there is demand for so many electric Lions.

Interestingly, there is also an idea to open an even larger manufacturing site in the U.S.

"Lion is also planning to open a larger manufacturing facility in the U.S. in the foreseeable future to accommodate the significant growing demand for its electric vehicles in the U.S."

So far, the major Lion's products are electric school buses, as over 300 were put on the road in the U.S. and Canada.