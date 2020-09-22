Tesla Battery Day is now upon us and the automaker has just revealed that its revolutionary new use of silicon is one of the major steps towards making batteries extremely cheap. By using raw metallurgical silicon that is not treated or formed, costs can be reduced substantially.

Aside from reducing costs, Tesla's new method for using silicon in lithium-ion batteries will also lead to increased range.

Here are some of the numbers put forth by Tesla. Tesla claims that its use of raw silicon will increase range by up to 20% alone. Additionally, the cost-cutting just from this innovation alone is some 5%, which itself is significant. That, combined with previous innovations such as the tabless 4680 cell, brings the cost reduction to 37%, though Tesla still has some more improvements to announce during this Battery Day event.

We should point out though that all of these innovations announced today will not make it into Tesla vehicles immediately. as Musk previously pointed out, these innovations will reach high-volume production in 2022 or so and will go in the Cybertruck, Roadster and Tesla Semi.

