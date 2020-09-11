China finally is moving forward, beyond its previous best monthly results.

August 2020 turned out to be the best August for New Energy Vehicles (NEVs) in China ever. It's great to see that the Chinese market continues to grow not only year-over-year, but also above the all-time best results in 2018.

According to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM), sales of plug-ins of all types (passenger and commercial), including a marginal number of hydrogen vehicles, increased 25.8% to 109,000. The production was also strong at 106,000 (up almost 18%).

For comparison, the overall automotive market was up 11.6% year-over-year to 2,186,000. That gives plug-ins a market share of roughly 5%.

New Energy Vehicle sales in China - August 2020

The New Energy Vehicle (NEV) production and sales numbers for passenger cars and commercial vehicles like trucks/buses are as follows:

  • Total NEVs: production of 106,000 (up 17.7%) and sales of 109,000 (up 25.8%)
  • BEVs: production of 81,000 and sales of 88,000
  • PHEVs: production of 24,200 and sales of 20,300
* some data on the chart are estimated

Total NEVs (YTD): production of 602,000 (down 26.2%) and sales of 596,000 (down 26.4%)

Sales of New Energy Vehicles in August 2020

 

Production of New Energy Vehicles in August 2020

Sales of Automobiles in August 2020

Source: CAAM