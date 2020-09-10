In the Netherlands, the passenger car market went down in August by 22% year-over-year, but the plug-in segment continues to expand against all odds.

The total number of new passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 5,680 (up 75% year-over-year), which allowed increasing the market share to 21%!

More than three-quarters of plug-ins were all-electric cars, but their growth of 47% year-over-year was overshadowed by the growth of plug-in hybrids by 382% year-over-year.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – August 2020

Over the first eight months, close to 31,500 new plug-ins were registered in the country - 14% of the total market and 10% belongs to BEVs alone.

Model rank

The top-selling model in August was the Tesla Model 3 (609), although the advantage over the Kia Niro EV (599) was just symbolic. Both models are racing for the title of best selling EV in 2020 in the Netherlands and the general expectation is that after September, Tesla will take the lead.

The SAIC MG ZS EV is also doing great (498), which is more than Renault ZOE (290) and Volkswagen e-Golf (283).

So far this year, only 5 PHEV models are listed in the top 20, including Volvo XC40 PHEV at #5 YTD with 1,531 registrations).

Top 20 for the year: