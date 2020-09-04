Plug-in electric car sales in the UK continued its surge in August 2020, despite the fact that the overall market still struggling a little bit and decreased by 5.8% year-over-year.

8,511 new passenger plug-ins were registered, which is 110% more than a year ago and nearly 1/10 of the total market.

The all-electric cars account for the majority of new plug-ins in the country, but plug-in hybrids are growing like there's no tomorrow.

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – August 2020

BEVs: 5,589 (up 78% year-over-year) at market share of 6.4%

(up 78% year-over-year) at market share of PHEVs: 2,922 (up 222% year-over-year) at market share of 3.3%

(up 222% year-over-year) at market share of Total: 8,511 (up 110% year-over-year) at market share of over 9.8%

Sales YTD:

BEVs: 44,708 (up 157% year-over-year)



(up 157% year-over-year) PHEVs: 29,877 (up 68% year-over-year)

(up 68% year-over-year) Total: 74,585 (up 139% year-over-year) - market share of 8.2%

More details, including also other types:

Top models

The registration data for particular models is scarce, so we will only note that the Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) with improved availability, was the second best all-electric model (533 registrations). Overall Niro had 1,417 registrations, which allowed it to enter the top 10 for the first time ever.

We don't know who was #1, but in fourth was the MG ZS EV.