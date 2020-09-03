Hyundai recently unveiled images of the new Kona - initially only in the conventional and mild hybrid version, but all the upgrades will be applied soon also in the all-electric version of the small crossover/SUV.

The South Korean manufacturer briefly said that the new version of the Hyundai Kona Electric will carry over the powertrain and electric driving range of the current version. In other words, there will be no changes to the battery / range and electric motor.

Hyundai Kona (2020) Hyundai Kona restyling (2020)

What does change is the design (now "sleek and sophisticated"), small details, upgrades of the connectivity / infotainment and convenience features / standard equipment, which altogether should make the Kona more appealing. There will also be a new sporty N Line trim.

Kona is an important model for Hyundai in Europe - in just three years since its introduction in 2017, the company sold over 228,000.

With the production of the electric version localized in the Czech Republic, the future of Kona Electric in Europe should be pretty bright.

Hyundai Kona N-Line (2020) Hyundai Kona N-Line (2020)

Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, Vice President Marketing & Product of Hyundai Motor Europe said:

“Customers are demanding more SUVs and electrified solutions – Hyundai is responding with a combination of both. As one of our most popular models, Kona has played a key role in Hyundai’s success in Europe in recent years. This is why it is important to us to continually enhance and improve this model – so we can continue delivering the best possible product to our customers.”

