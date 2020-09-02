According to the fresh new car registrations data, Polestar 2 noted a quite decent volume of 504 units in Norway and 284 in Sweden. Forbes' notes that it's better than Tesla Model 3 - respectively 264 and 235, and underlines weakness of Tesla in Europe this year.

It's great to see that the first shipment of Polestar 2 turned out to be significant, although we are not necessarily on-board with the thesis about weak Tesla, simply because Tesla usually has a strong third month of a quarter. We should wait until September to see whether Tesla sales in Europe really decreased this year.

Tesla Model 3 Polestar 2

Forbes' article seems to be pretty rough on Tesla, saying that the European results are down year-over-year (38,814 in the first seven months - down 22%), that the global results are weak and far from the pre-COVID19 target of over 500,000 in 2020. And finally, that building the Gigafactory in Germany is "a very questionable one."

Well, we believe that Tesla would be at a similar level as in 2019 without the coronavirus disruption, while the global result of over 179,000 in H1 was higher than 158,000 a year ago.

New electric cars on the market, as well as multiple other factors, for sure, are part of the equation behind the European results, but it's too early to judge - especially using monthly results in such an unprecedented time.

September should definitely tell us more about the relation between demand and supply of Tesla in Europe. Forbes sees no major issue: